Public participation should be basis of celebrations for India's 75 years of independence: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said when India commemorates its 75 years of independence, the country will take ''bold steps'' to achieve targets that seemed impossible at some point, and emphasised that celebrations should be based on public participation.

Speaking at the first meeting of the 259-member high-level national committee headed by him to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, Modi also said that the celebrations must reflect the spirit of the country's freedom movement and showcase its achievements to the world since 1947.

Advertisement

The ''celebrations can be divided into in five sub-heads- freedom struggle, ideas at 75, achievements at 75, actions at 75 and resolve at 75'', he said at the virtual meeting.

''When we talk about public participation for preparations, it engulfs the aspirations, feelings, thoughts, suggestions and dreams of 130 crore Indians,'' Modi said and added that ''we are fortunate that in time, the country has given us the responsibility to make this festival a reality''.

The prime minister said that this festival of 75 years of independence should be a festival in which the spirit of the freedom struggle can be experienced.

''In this (the celebrations), there is also a tribute to martyrs of the country and the resolve to make India of their dreams, in which there is a glimpse of the glory of Sanatan Bharat, which also has the glow of modern India,'' Modi said.

He said that this festival should reflect the light of spirituality of sages and also the talent and strength of India's scientists.

Modi said that the celebrations should reflect India's freedom struggle and should pay a tribute to freedom fighters.

Emphasising the need to honour and take stories of lesser known freedom fighters to the people, he said, ''We have to bring the contribution of every section to the fore.'' There are people who are performing some great work for the country for generations, their contribution, thinking and ideas need to be integrated with national efforts,'' Modi said.

He added that when India celebrates the 75th year of its independence, it will take ''bold steps'' to achieve targets that seemed impossible at some point.

''With your help and cooperation, these celebrations will be at par with India's idea and stature,'' the prime minister said.

The members of the national committee who gave inputs and suggestions included former president Pratibha Devi Singh Patil, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP chief JP Nadda, former Lok Sabha speakers Meira Kumar and Sumitra Mahajan, and Maulana Wahiduddin Khan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that there will be more such meetings in the future and suggestions and inputs received today will be considered.

The celebrations will include 75 events for 75 weeks with one prominent event every week. The programmes will be planned at 75 places or monuments of historical significance spread across states and union territories.

The prime minister will launch 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' on March 12, the day Mahatma Gandhi launched the Dandi March from Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram in 1930.

The national committee members also includes Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, 28 chief ministers, artistes like Lata Mangeshkar, A R Rahman, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, senior BJP leader L K Advani, almost all Union ministers and several governors.

Opposition leaders like Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati are also part of the panel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)