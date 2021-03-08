Left Menu

Not campaigning in upcoming West Bengal polls: Farooq Abdullah

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:11 IST
Not campaigning in upcoming West Bengal polls: Farooq Abdullah
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said he does not have time to campaign for the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

He also asserted that India should abide by the United Nations charter on refugees in dealing with the Rohingya crisis.

''I do not have time for campaigning,'' Abdullah told reporters when asked if he would join West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during the campaigning for the upcoming state polls.

Responding to another question about a major drive launched by the government against illegally settled Rohingya Muslims in Jammu, the NC leader underlined, ''We know the situation in their land... India is a signatory to the UN charter on refugees and we should abide by it and work on humanitarian grounds''.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Saturday sent 168 Rohingyas to a jail in Kathua district after they were found living illegally in Jammu city during a verification drive.

Speaking at another function at his party headquarters to mark the International Women's Day, Abdullah said nobody can come to the country without the approval of the Government of India.

''Nobody can settle here without the Government of India's permission,'' he said, urging party workers to remain cautious against any false propaganda on the issue.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the BJP accusing the National Conference (NC) and the Congress of settling foreign refugees, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals, in Jammu city.

The Rohingyas are a Bengali-dialect speaking Muslim minority in Myanmar. Following persecution in their country, many of them entered India illegally through Bangladesh and took shelter in Jammu and other parts of the country.

Many political parties and social organisations in Jammu have urged the Centre to take immediate steps for the deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals, alleging that their presence is a ''conspiracy to alter the demographic character'' in the region and a ''threat to peace''.

More than 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, where their population has increased by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016, according to government data.

PTI TAS AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Take decision on providing equal status to women in Assembly

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Union government to take a decision on a plea to provide equal representation for women in the general elections.The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamur...

Delhi records minimum temp of 18.9 deg C, highest so far this season

The national capital recorded a minimum of 18.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest so far this season, the India Meteorological Department said.The minimum temperature was five notches above normal, it said.The maximum temperature settl...

Assam Assembly Elections: Rs 4,58,600 cash seized in Sonitpur district

A total of Rs 4,58,600 in cash has been seized by flying squads from different parts of Sonitpur district in lower Assam on Monday, police said.An amount of Rs 1,93,200 was seized from a pick-up van by a flying squad during regular checking...

Boycott call withdrawn for 'Shahi Snan' at Vrindavan Kumbh

A call for boycott of Shahi Snan at the Vrindavan Kumbh given by the heads of three Ani Akhadas Hindu religious groups has been withdrawn.Upset over the pollution in the Yamuna at the Devarha Ghat on the first Shahi Snan auspicious bath at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021