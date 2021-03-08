Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:16 IST
Assamese version of book on Amit Shah's political journey released

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh along with BJP national vice president Jay Panda on Monday released the Assamese version of a book on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The book, titled 'Amit Shah: And the March of BJP', written by Anirban Ganguly, Director of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF), has been translated into Assamese by Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The book release event was attended by distinguished personalities from different walks of life, including writers and scholars.

The best seller chronicles the career of Shah who, as a youth, began his journey as an ordinary booth worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ahmedabad and rose to become the national president of the world's largest political party.

The chronology of events in the 30 years' span of his life also distinctly brings out the BJP as a political organisation which has the capacity to offer opportunity to merit and hard work to realise its maximum potential.

At the same time, the 30 years' journey of Shah as a party member also coincides with the rise of the BJP from a party with three MPs to a party with 300 MPs, as was once described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The book also refers to the transformation of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi which coincided with Shah imparting a new work culture in the organisation as a party that works 24x7 for 365 days.

This also makes the BJP stand out as a party which remains perpetually active, regardless of whether there is an election or not and where, unlike most of the dynastic political parties, any worker can aspire to rise to the highest position with sheer diligence and consistent hard work.

Speaking about the book, Ganguly said it took considerable persuasion to convince Shah to be a subject of the book and he finally gave his consent only when the book was also planned to trace the journey of the BJP, which began from a humble origin as the Bharatiya Jan Sangh under Syama Prasad Mookerjee and today as the BJP is looked upon with owe by everybody.

Sarma, speaking about the Assamese version of the book, said that while Prime Minister Modi has given special focus to the northeast, Shah has tirelessly worked day and night in the service of India, including the northeastern region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

