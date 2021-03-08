Left Menu

Hooda rides tractor to reach assembly in protest against rising fuel prices

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:16 IST
Hooda rides tractor to reach assembly in protest against rising fuel prices

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday rode a tractor pulled by party legislators on the way to the state Assembly here to protest the rise in fuel prices.

Hooda sat in the driver's seat while Congress legislators pulled the tractor with ropes on the way to the state assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Hooda alleged that lopsided policies of the government have resulted in all-round inflation.

“While income of families is decreasing due to the economic slowdown, household expenses are increasing due to inflation and this is hurting people as they are forced to cut down their expenses even on basic items,” he said.

“VAT rate in Haryana on diesel was 9.24 per cent during the Congress regime, which has more than doubled in the BJP-JJP government, he alleged. Hooda claimed that during the Congress regime, prices of diesel and petrol were the lowest in the country. “But today diesel in Haryana is more expensive than neighbouring states. The state government should give relief to the public by reducing the rate of VAT on it,” he said.

Hooda said during the Congress government, when price of a gas cylinder was just Rs 347, BJP leaders held demonstrations by carrying LGP cylinders over their heads.

“But today when the price of cylinder is Rs 850, the same leaders do not speak a word,” he added.

The Congress leader said the rise in fuel prices has had a cascading effect on the prices of other items.

“Due to the increase in the rate of petrol and diesel, the prices of other commodies are also being affected. Farmers are suffering the most due to the increase in diesel prices. This has increased the cost of farming. With the increase in transport costs, every item of consumption is becoming expensive,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Take decision on providing equal status to women in Assembly

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Union government to take a decision on a plea to provide equal representation for women in the general elections.The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamur...

Delhi records minimum temp of 18.9 deg C, highest so far this season

The national capital recorded a minimum of 18.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest so far this season, the India Meteorological Department said.The minimum temperature was five notches above normal, it said.The maximum temperature settl...

Assam Assembly Elections: Rs 4,58,600 cash seized in Sonitpur district

A total of Rs 4,58,600 in cash has been seized by flying squads from different parts of Sonitpur district in lower Assam on Monday, police said.An amount of Rs 1,93,200 was seized from a pick-up van by a flying squad during regular checking...

Boycott call withdrawn for 'Shahi Snan' at Vrindavan Kumbh

A call for boycott of Shahi Snan at the Vrindavan Kumbh given by the heads of three Ani Akhadas Hindu religious groups has been withdrawn.Upset over the pollution in the Yamuna at the Devarha Ghat on the first Shahi Snan auspicious bath at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021