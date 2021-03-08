Biden welcomes Pope's visit to Iraq

US President Joe Biden on Monday welcomed Pope Francis' historic visit to Iraq, describing it as a ''symbol of hope'' for the entire world.

''Pope Francis' visit was a historic and welcome first for the country. It sent an important message, as Pope Francis said himself, that 'fraternity is more durable than fratricide, that hope is more powerful than death, that peace more powerful than war','' President Biden said in a statement.

Pope Francis travelled to Iraq on the first-ever papal trip to the country during which he held a historic face-to-face meeting with powerful Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, offered prayers in Mosul and met with Christian victims of the Islamic State group. ''To see Pope Francis visit ancient religious sites, including the biblical birthplace of Abraham, spend time with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, and offer prayers in Mosul - a city that only a few years ago endured the depravity and intolerance of a group like ISIS - is a symbol of hope for the entire world,'' Biden said.

He congratulated the Government and people of Iraq for the care and planning that went into organizing this monumental visit, and continue to admire Pope Francis for his commitment to promoting religious tolerance, the common bonds of humanity, and interfaith understanding.

''Iraq is a country steeped in religious and ethnic diversity. It's also home to one of the oldest and most diverse Christian communities in the world,'' Biden said.

