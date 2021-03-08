Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:55 IST
Republican U.S. Senator Blunt will not seek reelection in 2022

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a member of the Republican Senate leadership, said on Monday that he will not run for office in 2022, making him the latest Republican lawmaker in Congress to opt for retirement.

"After 14 general election victories -- three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections -- I won't be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," Blunt said in a video issued on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

