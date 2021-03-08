Republican U.S. Senator Blunt will not seek reelection in 2022

Republican U.S. Senator Blunt will not seek reelection in 2022Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:55 IST
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a member of the Republican Senate leadership, said on Monday that he will not run for office in 2022, making him the latest Republican lawmaker in Congress to opt for retirement.
"After 14 general election victories -- three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections -- I won't be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," Blunt said in a video issued on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Three held in connection with killing of Youth Congress leader in Punjab
Delhi Police arrests 3 for murder of Faridkot Youth Congress leader
Former Congress leader to face trial in 2014 case in UP's Prayagraj
E Sreedharan has no political experience; his impact on Kerala polls likely to be minimal: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor
Another Congress MLA from Puducherry resigns amid political turmoil