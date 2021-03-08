UP: Congress accuses state govt of ‘stepmotherly attitude’ towards Anganwadi, ASHA workers

Left Menu

The Congress on Monday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of adopting a stepmotherly attitude towards Anganwadi and ASHA workers by allegedly refusing to pay them honorariums. The Yogi Adityanath government has adopted step-motherly behaviour towards Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:00 IST
The Congress on Monday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of adopting a “stepmotherly attitude” towards Anganwadi and ASHA workers by allegedly refusing to pay them honorariums. In a programme organised at Bakshi Ka Talab area on the occasion of International Women's Day, media convener of Uttar Pradesh Congress Lalan Kumar said Anganwadi and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers are an integral part of the rural health system and should not be ignored. “The Yogi Adityanath government has adopted step-motherly behaviour towards Anganwadi and ASHA workers. Despite the efforts that they are putting in, these workers are not being paid a proper honorarium,” he alleged. “Anganwadi workers and ASHA bahus will be given permanent jobs and salaries once the Congress comes to power in the state after the 2022 assembly elections,” he said. At the event, Kumar honoured more than 500 Anganwadi and ASHA workers for serving people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

