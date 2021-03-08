Left Menu

Now, AIADMK announces Rs 1,500 payout to women family heads

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:20 IST
Now, AIADMK announces Rs 1,500 payout to women family heads

The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday assured an assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women family heads, in an announcement that bettered the DMK's poll promise of Rs 1,000 made a day ago, with the ruling party claiming it was not a copycat measure and has been in the pipeline.

Making the announcement on the Women's Day and a day after the DMK came out with the cash support to women family heads if the party was voted to power in the assembly polls, AIADMK top leader and Chief Minister K Palaniswami also promised six cooking gas cylinders free of cost to families in a year.

The AIADMK manifesto for the April 6 assembly elections would soon be released with several more 'satisfying' schemes for people, he told a press conference here.

''To ensure economic equality in society, for every family, Rs 1,500 per month would be handed over to women heads of families,'' he told a press conference here.

Greeting the women, he said for their welfare, six Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders would be provided free of cost every year, but did not specify any criteria for availing these benefits.

Palaniswami, flanked by party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, addressed the presser, in what appeared to be an attempt to rebut reports in a section of media that there was 'discord' between the two top leaders.

Palaniswami replied in the negative when asked if the ruling party copied DMK president M K Stalin's promise of Rs 1,000 per month to women announced as part of a vision document at a poll rally in Tiruchirappalli on Sunday.

''It is worng,'' he said, claiming the AIADMK's proposal had got somehow 'leaked' and based on it, Stalin had made the announcement on Sunday, Palaniswami said.

For about ten days, the AIADMK has been preparing the manifesto, and the Rs 1,500 assistance proposal had got leaked through some who were eager to share such a welfare idea with others, he maintained.

Seat-sharing with allies, identification of constituencies to be fought by partners and all other poll related work like picking candidates would soon be finalised, the AIADMK leader added.

In his announcement, Stalin had said: ''For all the women family heads in Tamil Nadu, we are going to provide every month Rs 1,000 'rights' assistance. As a result, all the families that get food (essential) commodities from Public Distribution Outlets would be benefited for sure.'' PTI VGN VS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venture Capital Fund of Rs 100 cr proposed in budget ; Invest Karnataka to be held this year

Aimed at maintaining the leadership role of Karnataka in innovation and to support emerging technology institutes, the state budget presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday proposed to establish a Venture Capital Fund of Rs 100...

More than 17 million Americans watched Oprah TV interview with Prince Harry and Meghan

More than 17 million Americans watched Oprah Winfreys television interview on Sunday with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, according to preliminary data cited by Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.The numbers are expected to rise when broa...

Nine new COVID-19 cases in Noida; tally rises to 25,611

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded nine new COVID-19 cases which pushed the districts infection tally to 25,611, according to official data.The active cases in the district came down to 78 from 79 on the previous day, as p...

School bus driver held for raping Class 11 girl in UP

A school bus driver in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district has been arrested for allegedly raping a Class 11 student, police said on Monday.The arrest has been made following a complaint by the teenagers uncle who claimed the incident took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021