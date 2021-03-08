Ex-PM gives suggestions marking 75th year of independence

Bengaluru, Mar 8 (PTI): Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday gave a slew of suggestions to mark the countrys 75th year of independence.

Gowda, in a series of tweets, said he participated in a meeting to plan the 75th anniversary of the countrys independence where he gave certain advice to the committee members.

Advertisement

''Platinum jubilee typefaces in each of the official languages listed in the 8th Schedule. This will be a permanent contribution to our linguistic heritage, the JD(S) leader said.

He asked the members to bring out a book containing the best speeches on the occasion of independence.

''Like Pandit Nehrus Tryst with Destiny speech, we could pick 75 best speeches made on the eve of Indias Independence in different languages across India by prominent personalities, and publish them in a single volume in English translation,'' he said.

Gowda also sought to know whether a new wearable khadi product be designed and produced to mark the celebrations.

''Something that symbolises freedom and independence of mind,'' the former Prime Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)