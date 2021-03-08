Left Menu

On Women's Day, Lok Sabha Speaker meets women MPs and journalists, lauds their role in society

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:41 IST
On Women's Day, Lok Sabha Speaker meets women MPs and journalists, lauds their role in society

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday met women parliamentarians and journalists in Parliament House complex on International Women's Day.

The event was also attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

Birla greeted them and lauded their contributions towards the society.

Acknowledging that women have held the highest positions in the socio-political and economic fields with distinction and have made outstanding contributions, the Speaker said women have led from the forefront while holding important positions such as the president, the prime minister and Lok Sabha speaker.

Birla said apart from holding positions of power and contributing towards positive societal change, women are also playing the role of catalysts in the field of social welfare, according to an official statement.

He noted that women have the ability, patience, self-confidence and will power, and with these qualities, they are serving the nation from panchayat to Parliament.

Recalling the contributions of women freedom fighters and their role in the post-Independence nation-building, Birla said development and progress of the country could be possible because of the participation of women in each and every stage of nation-building, the statement said. He noted that the present Lok Sabha has the highest number of women parliamentarians. He also appreciated the performance of women parliamentarians in the House and the intensity and substance of their debates. Speaking about women journalists, Birla said journalism is a challenging and tough task and women are becoming successful in this challenge because of their competence and courage on the one hand and empathy and compassion towards public cause on the other.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York City public high school students to return to classroom on March 22 -mayor

Public high schools in New York City will welcome students back for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday, the latest step by the United States largest school system to open classrooms shuttered due to ...

Man gets lifer for raping minor girl

Hyderabad, Mar 8 PTI A 32-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court here on Monday for raping a minor girl in 2012.The court for XI Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Nampally convicted the man and sentenced hi...

SC resorts to dialogical remedies on the issue of ipso facto clause in contracts

The Supreme Court on Monday resorted to dialogical remedies by which it has engaged in conversation through its judgement with the other two organs--legislature and executive--of the government seeking clarity on broader validityinvalidity ...

Venture Capital Fund of Rs 100 cr proposed in budget ; Invest Karnataka to be held this year

Aimed at maintaining the leadership role of Karnataka in innovation and to support emerging technology institutes, the state budget presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday proposed to establish a Venture Capital Fund of Rs 100...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021