On Women's Day, Lok Sabha Speaker meets women MPs and journalists, lauds their role in society

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday met women parliamentarians and journalists in Parliament House complex on International Women's Day.

The event was also attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

Birla greeted them and lauded their contributions towards the society.

Acknowledging that women have held the highest positions in the socio-political and economic fields with distinction and have made outstanding contributions, the Speaker said women have led from the forefront while holding important positions such as the president, the prime minister and Lok Sabha speaker.

Birla said apart from holding positions of power and contributing towards positive societal change, women are also playing the role of catalysts in the field of social welfare, according to an official statement.

He noted that women have the ability, patience, self-confidence and will power, and with these qualities, they are serving the nation from panchayat to Parliament.

Recalling the contributions of women freedom fighters and their role in the post-Independence nation-building, Birla said development and progress of the country could be possible because of the participation of women in each and every stage of nation-building, the statement said. He noted that the present Lok Sabha has the highest number of women parliamentarians. He also appreciated the performance of women parliamentarians in the House and the intensity and substance of their debates. Speaking about women journalists, Birla said journalism is a challenging and tough task and women are becoming successful in this challenge because of their competence and courage on the one hand and empathy and compassion towards public cause on the other.

