PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:46 IST
Owaisi takes exception to Yogi Adityanath's reported comments on secularism

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged the reported comments of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over secularism was an ''insult to the Constitution''.

Accusing the Sangh Parivar of having a ''double face'' on the issue, he said when it suited they say the country was secular because the majority was secular.

''The obnoxious statement by the honourable Chief Minister of the biggest state of India is an insult to our Constitution. It is an insult to all those members who sat in the Constituent Assembly under the leadership of Babasaheb Ambedkar and made this Constitution,'' Owaisi told reporters here.

Yogi Adityanath's comments contradict the BJP and Sangh Parivar's stand that the country has made a mark at the global level under the leadership of Prime Minister Narenda Modi, the Hyderabad MP claimed.

Adityanatha had said parochialism and constricted mentality of certain sections deprived the country of its justifiable pride in history.

The AIMIM leader said he would like to hear from the Centre on the reported comment of Adityanath at a function in Lucknow on Saturday.

