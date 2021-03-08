UK's Johnson says he admires the Queen, declines to comment on accusations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he had the highest admiration for Queen Elizabeth but declined to comment directly on the accusations of racism made by Meghan Markle against the royal family.

"I've always had the highest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth," he told a news conference when asked about the allegations made by Markle, wife of Prince Harry.

"As for the rest, all other matters to do with the royal family, I've spent a long time now not commenting on royal family matters and I don't intend to depart from that today."

