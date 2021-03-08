Aathi Thamizhar Peravai to contest TN polls on DMK's symbol

Left Menu

Aathi Thamizhar Peravai (ATP) will contest the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on the symbol of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Aathi Thamizhar Peravai (ATP) will contest the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on the symbol of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). According to sources, ATP will contest one seat in the Tamil Nadu elections.

Aathi Thamizhar Peravai (ATP) was founded by Athiyamaanan in 1994. it works for the socio-economic empowerment of the Arunthathiyar community in Tamil Nadu. The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

While the ruling the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP, DMK has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. (ANI)

