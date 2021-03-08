Left Menu

Maharashtra proposes one pc concession in stamp duty for women

Maharashtra government has proposed a one per cent concession in stamp duty if the transfer of house property or registration of sale deed is in the name of woman or women only.

Maharashtra proposes one pc concession in stamp duty for women
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra government has proposed a one per cent concession in stamp duty if the transfer of house property or registration of sale deed is in the name of woman or women only. The proposal was made in the state budget for 2021-22 presented by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on International Women's Day on Monday.

"On International Women's Day, I propose concession in stamp duty of 1 per cent over the prevailing rate exclusively to women, provided the transfer of house property or registration of sale deed is in the name of woman or women only," he said. "Due to this concession, there will be a revenue shortfall of around Rs 1,000 crore," he added.

Pawar also proposed zero per cent interest loans to farmers who take crop loans up to a limit of Rs 3 lakh and make timely repayment. Pawar said the amount of interest on crop loan will be paid by the government on behalf of farmers. The required funds will be provided by the government.

He also said that the government has also planned to invest Rs 2,000 crore to strengthen the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). Maharashtra assembly budget session started on March 1 and will be last till March 10.

The session was curtailed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

