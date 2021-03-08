Left Menu

White House: "aware of" Russia disinformation related to COVID vaccine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:42 IST
White House: "aware of" Russia disinformation related to COVID vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday that President Joe Biden's administration was monitoring efforts tied to Russia's intelligence services undermining the Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines.

"We are aware of it, we are monitoring it and we are taking steps to address," Psaki said at a news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seven killed in fire in Rly building

At least seven people were killed in an inferno in a multi-storeyed New Koilaghat building here on Strand Road which houses the zonal offices of Eastern and South Eastern Railways on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.Out of them, ...

French COVID-19 ICU figures at a more than 14-week high

The number of people treated in French intensive care units ICUs for COVID-19 reached a 14-12-week-high on Monday, at 3,849, while total hospitalisations for the disease increased for the second day running, to 25,195.The number of people i...

HC seeks govt response on Mehbooba's petition over delay in issuing passport

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday sought a report from the government within two weeks on a plea filed by PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti over delay in issuance of passport to her.Mehbooba had applied for a f...

I got an opportunity to join BJP due to party’s women reservation: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said she got an opportunity to join the BJP due to women reservation implemented by the party. Speaking at an event organised by the Pradesh Mahila Morcha on International Womens Day, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021