White House: "aware of" Russia disinformation related to COVID vaccine

White House: "aware of" Russia disinformation related to COVID vaccineReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:42 IST
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday that President Joe Biden's administration was monitoring efforts tied to Russia's intelligence services undermining the Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines.
"We are aware of it, we are monitoring it and we are taking steps to address," Psaki said at a news briefing.
