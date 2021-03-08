Punjab Budget bag of lies: Opposition

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:46 IST
The Opposition parties in Punjab on Monday dubbed the state Budget presented by Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal as “bag of lies” and an attempt to “hoodwink” people in an election year with announcements they had no intention to implement.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh described it as “growth-oriented” and designed to ensure the welfare of all sections of society. “It was a people's Budget and yet another step in the fulfillment of his government's promises to the people of Punjab,” said Amarinder Singh in a statement. Badal on Monday tabled the state Budget for 2021-22 with a total size of Rs 1,68,015 crore, making bulk of its provisions for agriculture, urban development, water resources, health and education sectors.

Among his major proposals, Badal announced to implement the sixth Pay Commission for the government employees from July, a Rs 3,780 crore scheme --'Kamyaab Kisan Khushaal Punjab'-- for farmers, another dose of crop loan waiver, doubling of an old-age pension and raising the amount under the Ashirwad scheme.

AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said the Budget was nothing but a “bag of lies” just like the Congress manifesto of 2017. ''All schemes that were announced will be implemented from July, effectively making the Budget a three-month budget,'' he said. Cheema said the government has decreased the allocation for farm loan waiver. The AAP MLAs ahead of the Budget presentation held a protest march to the Punjab Assembly.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the Budget presented a picture of ''ronda Punjab'' (crying Punjab) as it has only repeated promises that the Congress government had “failed” to fulfil in the past four years.

Chugh said the Budget is a “pre-election shallow” exercise which would prove to be the “last nail in the coffin of the Amarinder Singh-led government”.

In a statement, Chugh said the state government had promised in its election manifesto that it would give minimum income per acre to farmers, provide jobs to families of farmers owning less than five acres, and set up a Punjab state agriculture insurance commission. ''But none of the promises has been fulfilled and farmers in the state are feeling cheated'', Chugh said. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said after “betraying” Punjabis and “reneging” on each and every promise made to them, the Congress-led government is trying to “hoodwink” the people in the election year with announcements they had no intention to implement in letter and spirit. He said the time for implementing the promises made to the people had passed and that “jumlas” could never replace hard work and intent. Badal said the Congress party had tried to indulge in “skullduggery” in its budget by “renewing old promises and schemes for which even outlays had been allocated but never released”. “The government apparently realises it can only rely on 'jumlas' to see it through in the absence of substance. This is an insult to hardworking Punjabis who voted the Congress to power believing the promises made by the chief minister by taking a vow on the holy Gutka Sahib,” he said in a statement. Badal said “the finance minister knew that he had nothing to give because of bad fiscal management which is resulting in the state's debt doubling and galloping towards the Rs 3 lakh crore mark.” This is why some measures like the promised enhancement of Ashirwad scheme amount to Rs 51,000 and old-age pension to Rs 1,500 have been announced with a rider saying they will be implemented from July this year. Badal also castigated his estranged Manpreet Badal for making another promise to women which he had no aim of fulfilling. He said even in last year's budget the FM had promised 50 per cent concession to women for travel on state transport buses but did not implement the promise. Earlier in the day, SAD legislators held a protest against the state government. Police used water cannons on Akali MLAs when they were trying to force their way through barricades to go to the Vidhan Sabha.

