White House says Biden does not favor changes to Senate filibuster rules

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:47 IST
Representative image

President Joe Biden does not want to make changes to Senate filibuster rules amid efforts from some Democrats to scrap the legislative roadblock, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

Psaki told reporters that Biden's preference is not to change Senate rules which currently allow most measures to be effectively blocked without 60 votes in support. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who has resisted efforts to eliminate the requirement, said Sunday he would support making it more "painful" to pursue.

