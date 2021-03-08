Assam Assembly Election: UPPL & BPF release first list of candidates

Ruling NDA constituent United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the opposition Congress led grand alliance partner the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) on Monday released their first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly election.

Addressing a press conference here, UPPL Working President Rwngwra Narzary said the party will focus on giving equal rights to all people in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and bringing lasting peace there.

The party nominated its vice president Basumatary, currently the deputy chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), from the Udalguri constituency.

UPPL also gave a ticket to Ratendra Daimary for contesting from the Majbat seat, Narzary said.

The BJP has formed an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) to fight the Assam Assembly polls.

The BPF on Monday announced name of four candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly polls.

Congress leader Durga Das Boro joined the BPF in presence of its chief Hagrama Mohilary and he was offered candidature from the Kalaigaon constituency.

BPF, which was part of the BJP-led state government, has joined the Congress-headed seven-party Grand Alliance.

At a press conference at Kokrajhar, Mohilary announced the names of the four candidates, including Boro.

Senior cabinet minister Rihon Daimary received ticket for the Udalguri constituency, while Karuna Kanta Sorgoyari and Charan Boro will contest from Panery and Majbat seats respectively.

Hagrama expressed confidence that the opposition alliance will form the next government with full majority and remove the BJP from the power.

The Congress has formed a 'Grand Alliance' with AIUDF, Bodoland People's Front (BPF), CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming Assembly election against the BJP-led NDA.

BPF had won all the 12 seats from the erstwhile Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) during the 2016 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the newly floated political outfit Raijor Dal on Monday announced the list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

For the third phase of election, the Raijor Dal named six contestants - Dibash Phukan for Gauhati East, Russel Hussain for Barkhetri, Kamal Kumar Medhi for Bhabanipur, Asraful Islam for Jania, Aminul Haque for Goalpara East and Sujon Das for Sapaguri, said a release of the Dal.

The additional list for the first phase are Dibbajit Dutta for Lahowal and Prabin Das for Dergaon.

Pankaj Asomiya for Kolaigaon is the additional name for the second phase.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April one and April six.

