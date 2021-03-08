Left Menu

BJP's central leadership to decide on Mithun Chakraborty's role in TN polls

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief L Murugan on Monday said the central leadership of the party will decide about the campaigning of actor Mithun Chakraborty in the poll-bound state.

Actor turned politician Mithun Chakraborty (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief L Murugan on Monday said that the central leadership of the party will decide about campaigning by actor Mithun Chakraborty in the poll-bound state. "It depends on the central leadership whether Mithun Chakraborty will campaign for Tamil Nadu polls or not," Murugan told ANI.

Chakraborty joined the BJP at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday. While joining BJP, Chakraborty said his dream came true by sharing a stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I had never imagined that I will be sharing the dais where the biggest leader of the biggest democracy our beloved PM Narendra Modi is about to speak. I always had a dream to work for the poor, downtrodden. Now, it is seen as being fulfilled," he said at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for two years. He resigned from the position in 2016 citing health reasons after his name surfaced in the Saradha ponzi scam. The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

The BJP is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). On the other hand, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has joined hands with Congress to contest the polls. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. (ANI)

