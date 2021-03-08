Left Menu

BJP govt shows respect to women only to get votes: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday congratulated Nari Shakti on the International Womens Day and accused the BJP government of the state of showing respect to women only to garner votes.It would have been better had the chief minister of the state done some concrete work on womens safety on this day, he added.On International Womens Day, the BJP government is taking the name of Nari Shakti merely as a show off.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:09 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday congratulated 'Nari Shakti' on the International Women's Day and accused the BJP government of the state of showing respect to women only to garner votes.

It would have been better had the chief minister of the state done some concrete work on women's safety on this day, he added.

''On International Women's Day, the BJP government is taking the name of Nari Shakti merely as a show off. Displaying respect to women is also a way for them to serve political self-interest and garner votes,'' Yadav said in a party statement.

''It would have been better if on the International Women's Day, the chief minister had done some concrete work on the ground for women's safety that would have put a stop to the day-to-day humiliation of women. But now, it is so late. The people cannot trust the BJP government anymore,'' he said.

Yadav stressed that ''Samajwadis (socialists)'' are committed to ensure respect, security, health and employment for women.

Alleging that there has been an increase in crime against women during the BJP government, Yadav said the chief minister misleads the people through his hollow declarations on anti-Romeo Squad, Pinkbooth and Mission Shakti among others.

''The BJP never thinks of the basic issues relating to women. Due to the male-oriented mindset of the BJP leadership, women have to face discrepancies in salary, promotion and work culture in different fields despite commendable services,'' he said.

He claimed that the National Crime Records Bureau's report has outlined the rise in crimes against women and girls in Uttar Pradesh, and alleged that because of the BJP government, the state was earning a bad name.

