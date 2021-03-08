Mothers are natural leaders by birth: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said mothers are natural leaders by birth.

Patnaik said this while addressing the party's women wing which celebrated the International Women's Day here. He said the mothers are born leaders and they have the leadership qualities to run the nation as well as society.

''As mothers, who can smoothly take care of their home and children, they too can take responsibility of the nation and society with ease,'' Patnaik said, adding that every mother has leadership qualities.

''We must create opportunities to develop their skills and use them for the development of the nation,'' Patnaik said, adding that his party has been empowering women based on the ideologies of legendary leader Biju Patnaik.

While addressing the state-level function marking International Women's Day, Patnaik said the Odisha government's Mission Shakti launched on March 8, 2001, has turned out to be the aspiration of about 80 lakh women across the state.

Noting that about 1 crore women will soon reap benefits from the Mission Shakti initiative, Patnaik said his government has meanwhile created a separate department for the Mission Shakti. He said Odisha's Mission Shakti will soon emerge as the largest women movement across the globe.

He said the role of women self help group members, Anganwadi workers, nurses and other females during the COVID- 19 pandemic is commendable.

Patnaik also distributed awards to best performing banks, best SHGs as COVID Champions, best district social welfare officer, best district child protection officer and best performing districts.

Patnaik also, on the occasion of International Women's Day, launched new portals, Mission Shakti Website, Mobile Apps and a Special Portal on Bank Linkage along with an IEC package to abolish witch-hunting through a Video Conference.

He also inaugurated working women's hostel at Jharsuguda, Jajpur and Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the state's principal opposition BJP came down heavily on the BJD government and accused it of using women as its vote bank through Mission Shakti.

Odisha BJP in-charge D Purandeswari, while addressing a programme oragnised at Baraipur in Cuttack district said: ''BJD has been using women as vote banks. However, BJP has immense respect for women.'' Referring to the alleged political murders in Odisha, Purandeswari said that the BJD government has made four women widows. If BJD actually respects women, then why did they make four women widows?, she asked.

She alleged that around 27,000 children are missing in Odisha, while the recovery rate is a mere 14 per cent.

Congress women activists held a sit-in dharna at the PMG Square here. They highlighted the rise in crime against women and girls in Odisha.

Odisha is second in the country so far crime against women are concerned, alleged OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik and criticized the state government's claim for women empowerment.

