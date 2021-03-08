Left Menu

No formal announcement yet about legislature party meeting on Tuesday: Uttarakhand BJP

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:19 IST
No formal announcement yet about legislature party meeting on Tuesday: Uttarakhand BJP

Amid growing speculation about a leadership change in Uttarakhand, the state BJP on Monday said there has been no formal announcement about any meeting of the legislature party here on Tuesday.

''As far as my knowledge goes, no formal announcement has been made yet about any state legislature party meeting here tomorrow,'' state BJP Chief Spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan told PTI.

However, when asked whether a major change was in the offing as the sudden turn of events on the political front in Uttarakhand indicated, Chauhan briefly said, ''Let us see.'' Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat arrived here on Monday and met central BJP leaders amid speculation that the party is mulling political changes in the state.

Two central leaders, BJP vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Singh Gautam, are learned to have submitted their report to party president J P Nadda on their return from the state where they had gone to speak to state BJP core group members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German lawmaker from Merkel's conservatives quits over face mask scandal

A lawmaker from German Chancellor Angela Merkels party said on Monday he would quit parliament immediately after receiving payment for brokering face mask procurement deals for local authorities.The scandal risks stirring more voter disgrun...

Seven killed in fire in Rly building

At least seven people were killed in an inferno in a multi-storeyed New Koilaghat building here on Strand Road which houses the zonal offices of Eastern and South Eastern Railways on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.Out of them, ...

French COVID-19 ICU figures at a more than 14-week high

The number of people treated in French intensive care units ICUs for COVID-19 reached a 14-12-week-high on Monday, at 3,849, while total hospitalisations for the disease increased for the second day running, to 25,195.The number of people i...

HC seeks govt response on Mehbooba's petition over delay in issuing passport

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday sought a report from the government within two weeks on a plea filed by PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti over delay in issuance of passport to her.Mehbooba had applied for a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021