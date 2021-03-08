Left Menu

55 candidates file papers for Assam Assembly election

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:26 IST
Altogether 55 candidates have filed their papers on Monday the penultimate day of filing of nominations for the 47 Assam assembly seats going to polls in the first phase on March 27, according to a release issued by the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer.

Among the prominent candidates who filed their nominations are Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami from Jorhat on the BJP ticket, AGP Ministers Atul Bora from Bokakhat and Keshab Mahanta from Kaliabor, BJP Ministers Ranjit Dutta from Behali, Naba Kumar Doley from Jonai and Sanjoy Kishan from Tinsukia.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora from Gohpur, Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia from Nazira, AICC Secretary Bhupen Borah from Bihpuria and former Congress minister Pranatee Phukan from Naharkatiya also filed their nominations during the day.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi filed his papers from both Duliajan and Naharkatiya constituencies while his party general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan filed his nomination from Sadiya.

Jailed Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi's papers were also filed from Mariani and Sibsagar seats as an independent candidate as the party is yet to be recognised by the Election Commission of India.

Former Congress minister Ajanta Neog, who had joined the BJP, also filed her nomination from Golaghat constituency.

The last date of filing of nominations for the first phase of the election was March nine, scrutiny will be held on March 10 and the last date of withdrawal is March 12.

Elections to the 126-member will be held in three phases with 39 constituencies going to polls in the second phase on April one and 40 seats in the third phase on April six.

