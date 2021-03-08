Myanmar's ambassador to UK says Aung San Suu Kyi should be released

Myanmar's ambassador to Britain Kyaw Zwar Minn said on Monday that his country's detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint should be released.

In a statement issued after speaking to foreign minister Dominic Raab and junior British foreign minister Nigel Adams, Kyaw Swar Minn said the answer to the crisis was diplomacy.

"We request the release of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint," he said in a statement published on the embassy's Facebook page.

