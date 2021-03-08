Left Menu

Women have made outstanding contribution towards social change: Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that women have held the highest positions in the socio-political and economic fields and have made an outstanding contribution towards the development of society.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:48 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressing the Lower house of Parliament on the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday. [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that women have held the highest positions in the socio-political and economic fields and have made an outstanding contribution towards the development of society. Birla, who met women parliamentarians and women journalists on the occasion of International Women's Day in Parliament House Complex today in the first-of-its-kind initiative, said women have led from the forefront while holding important positions like President, Prime Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker.

The event was also attended by Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani. According to a Lok Sabha Secretariat release, Birla said that apart from holding positions of power, women are also playing the role of catalysts in social welfare.

He said women have the ability, patience, self-confidence, will power and equity and they are serving the nation from panchayat to Parliament. Recalling the role of women freedom fighters and their role in post-Independence India, Birla said that the development and progress was possible because of the participation of women in every stage of nation-building.

He noted that the present Lok Sabha has the highest number of women parliamentarians. Birla also appreciated the performance of women parliamentarians in the House.

Speaking about women journalists, Birla said that "journalism is a challenging and tough task" and women are becoming successful "because of their competence and courage on the one hand, and empathy and compassion towards public cause on the other". He said women, through their reporting, highlight the problems of deprived sections of society and of the last man at the periphery.

When the Lok Sabha met for the day on the first day of the second half of the budget session, Birla greeted the Members of Parliament on International Women's Day. "Today is the day to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women towards nation and society," he said.

The Speaker also interacted with women employees of the Lok Sabha Secretariat and lauded their contribution towards the smooth working of the House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

