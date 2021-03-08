Left Menu

Youth Cong wants Rahul as party chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:51 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

The Indian Youth Congress on Monday pitched for Rahul Gandhi's return as the Congress chief, saying his leadership will strengthen the organisation and energise party workers.

The Youth Congress passed a resolution in this regard at the meeting of its national executive here.

''In view of the prevailing situation in our country, the National Executive of Indian Youth Congress jointly passes a resolution that Rahul Gandhi should be appointed as the President of the Indian National Congress,'' the resolution said.

Noting that the Youth Congress stands firmly with its leader Rahul Gandhi, the resolution further said, ''We strongly believe that the organisation will be strengthened under the leadership and guidance of Rahul ji and the appointment will energise party workers across the nation''. There have been demands from several quarters for Gandhi to take over as party chief once again.

The Congress will have its new full-time President by June this year, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had said after a meeting with some of the leaders of the group of 23 who wanted an organisational overhaul.

The resolution comes at a time when a section of party leaders led by Ghulam Nabi Azad have been demanding internal elections and a full-time Congress President.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

