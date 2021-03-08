Left Menu

FACTBOX-Reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:54 IST
FACTBOX-Reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Sunday gave their first major TV interview since stepping back from the British royal family a year ago. Following are some reactions, including on social and mainstream media:

BUCKINGHAM PALACE Not expected to give an immediate response to the interview.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON "I've always had the highest admiration for the queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth," he told a news conference. "As for the rest, all other matters to do with the royal family, I've spent a long time now not commenting on royal family matters and I don't intend to depart from that today."

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY JEN PSAKI "Meghan Markle is a private citizen, and so is Harry. At this point, for anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health and tell their own personal story that takes courage, that's certainly something the president believes," she told reporters.

"Let me just reiterate that we have a strong and abiding relationship with the British people and a special partnership with the government of the United Kingdom on a range of issues and that will continue." REPUBLIC, CAMPAIGN GROUP FOR ABOLITION OF THE MONARCHY

"The monarchy has just been hit by its worst crisis since the abdication in 1936. Whether for the sake of Britain or for the sake of the younger royals this rotten institution needs to go." SERENA WILLIAMS, U.S. TENNIS PLAYER

"Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced." AMANDA GORMAN, POET

"Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era. They didn't just maltreat her light - they missed out on it." BERNICE KING, YOUNGEST CHILD OF THE LATE U.S. CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

"Royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism." BILLIE JEAN KING, FORMER U.S. TENNIS CHAMPION AND EQUALITY CAMPAIGNER

"Among the revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview is Meghan's struggle with mental health. Her honesty will hopefully lead to more acceptance and more help for those who need it." SOCIETY OF EDITORS, UK MEDIA ORGANISATION

"The UK media is not bigoted and will not be swayed from its vital role holding the rich and powerful to account following the attack on the press by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex." BRITISH BROADCASTER PIERS MORGAN

"This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful." BBC ROYAL CORRESPONDENT JONNY DYMOND

"The duchess is a formidable communicator and has proved herself a very bad woman to pick a fight with," he wrote in an online analysis. "But alongside the personal pain and anger rippling through the duchess's testimony, there came from Harry condemnation of the institution - the suggestion that it was incapable of change, incapable of love, incapable of understanding."

ROYAL CONTRIBUTOR TINA BROWN ON CBS "The echoes of Diana in this whole situation are extraordinary."

MICHELLE TAUBER, PEOPLE MAGAZINE "It's really sort of seismic to hear a member of the royal family say that she herself felt that much in crisis."

NINA PARKER, E! NEWS CORRESPONDENT "You know why Black women believe Meghan? Because we know exactly what micro aggressions look like. And how they slowly drive you insane."

BRITTANY PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM, U.S. BLACK ACTIVIST AND PODCAST HOST "The difference in treatment between Meghan and Kate is one of the clearest examples of the misogynoir at play & is a reminder that if they can do that to a Duchess, it's happening to Black women *everyday*."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

