Left Menu

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to comment on Harry-Meghan interview

PTI | London | Updated: 09-03-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 00:03 IST
British PM Boris Johnson refuses to comment on Harry-Meghan interview
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is steadfastly refusing to comment on the explosive allegations of racism and dysfunction inside the royal family made by Prince Harry and Meghan in a television interview.

Asked about the interview at a coronavirus news conference, Johnson said he had "always had the highest admiration for the queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth." But he said that "when it comes to matters to do with the royal family the right thing for a prime minister to say is nothing." In contrast, Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, says the palace has to take the allegations seriously.

"The issues that Meghan has raised of racism and mental health are really serious issues," he said. "It is a reminder that too many people experience racism in 21st-century Britain."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar forces trap protesters as UN and U.S. urge restraint

Myanmar security forces cornered hundreds of young protesters overnight in a district of Yangon and threatened to hunt for them door to door as the United States and United Nations appealed for them to be allowed to leave.Thousands of peopl...

US presents warring Afghan sides with draft peace agreement

Frustrated by a stalled peace process and escalating violence, the U.S. has presented an eight-page draft peace agreement to Afghanistans warring sides for review.The U.S. told the parties to come to Turkey in the coming weeks ready to move...

BSCEM-APVP members clash over ‘anti-Army’ posters, slogans during Women's Day prog

The Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch BSCEM on Monday alleged that ABVP workers attacked its members during an event to mark the International Womens Day where labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur was to speak.The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Paris...

Lebanon army chief berates politicians after president calls to clear protests

Lebanons president told the army and security forces on Monday to clear roadblocks after a week of protests over a collapsing economy and paralysed government, but the army chief warned that troops should not get sucked into the political d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021