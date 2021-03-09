GSDP estimated to contract 5.6% in Delhi: L-G Anil Baijal

The Delhi economy is estimated to suffer a contraction of 5.6 per cent in the gross state domestic product in the current financial year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Monday.

Last year was unprecedented as the coronavirus pandemic posed the biggest challenge to the people. The Delhi government faced this challenge in collaboration with the Centre, he said on the first day of the budget session of Delhi Assembly.

''All economies have been dented by COVID-19 and so has the economy of Delhi. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi in real terms of constant prices is estimated to have contracted by 5.68 per cent in 2020-21,'' the LG said.

The government has undertaken various steps to handle the crisis and job losses due to the pandemic, he said.

Baijal outlined the measures taken by the Delhi government in dealing with the pandemic such as raising the number of hospital beds, setting up of plasma bank and home isolation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly paid homage to the farmers who died during ongoing protests against the Centre's new farm laws, and the victims of natural disaster in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, invited Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to conduct the proceedings of the House for the day.

Earlier, detailing the Delhi government's activities during the COVID-19 hit 2020-21, the Lieutenant Governor said, ''My government together with the central government garnered all resources to ensure preventive and curative actions to safeguard the lives of citizens of Delhi.'' He said the government is taking all necessary steps to cushion the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and bring it back to track.

The government ramped up testing capacity, undertook rigorous tracking and testing, geo mapped containment zones, increased bed capacity, provided pulse oximetres to patients in home isolation, opened plasma bank in the fight against coronavirus, among others.

In order to overcome the economic challenges due to the COVID-induced lockdown, the government also provided financial assistance and addressed the needs of food of people through distribution of meals and ration.

He also highlighted the AAP-led Delhi government's work in various fields during 2020-21, including education, social welfare, rehabilitation of slum dwellers and successfully meeting the demand of water in the city.

The government is working to improve the quality of Yamuna river water and all the proposed sewerage treatment plants (STPs) are being set up with latest technology. Under Yamuna Action Plan-III, the Delhi Jal Board is rehabilitating STPs at Rithala, Kondli and Okhla besides rehabilitation of connected trunk sewers and rising mains of 35 km length, he added.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri termed the LG's address as a ''bundle of lies''.

''The Lt Governor is bound to read the address written by the government. It is unfortunate that the address not only failed to mention Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah, but also did not mention the help extended by the Centre to the Delhi government,'' he alleged.

He also claimed that the outcome budget presented by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was nothing but an attempt by the government to pat its own back.

Sisodia on Monday tabled the Economic Survey of Delhi and Outcome Budget of Delhi government for 2020-21.

