Debate on conversion bill features Nehru, Modi, Nawaz Sharif

Bitter exchanges were witnessed in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday during the debate on a bill that penalizes fraudulent conversions, with Home Minister Narottam Mishra targeting the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Assembly eventually passed the ''Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill 2021'' by a voice vote.

During the debate on the bill, senior Congress member Govind Singh accused Mishra of trying to please Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah by piloting this bill.

Mishra retorted that the BJP never did ''politics of appeasement''.

The country was divided on the basis of religion in 1947, the BJP leader said.

''Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, why did we remain secular? It was the politics of appeasement due to Nehru...this became a secular country,'' Mishra added.

Congress MLA Brijendra Singh Rathore objected, saying Jawaharlal Nehru is not alive and his name should not be dragged into the debate.

Mishra countered that the Congress leaders took Shah's name even when the Union home minister was not a member of the MP assembly.

Mishra also alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had met someone who had shouted objectionable slogans at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

To this senior Congress member P C Sharma said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Nawaz Sharif, the then prime minister of Pakistan.

