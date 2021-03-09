Left Menu

Around 1,000 women gather in Istanbul to protest against femicides

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 00:45 IST
Around 1,000 women gather in Istanbul to protest against femicides

Around 1,000 women gathered near Istanbul's main Taksim Square on Monday, protesting what they see as a lack of action by authorities to prevent and punish violence against women, in a country where femicide rates have surged in recent years.

The protesters, mostly women carrying purple flags with women and LGBTI+ signs and wearing purple masks reading "We will win our freedom," gathered on a main street after police closed off the entrances to Taksim Square on International Women's Day. Women police stood with their arms linked at the end of the street, blocking entry to the square while behind them stood fences, police in riot gear and water cannon trucks.

"Women are very strong and they are afraid of this. They should block murderers, not us," said Ipek Deniz, a 36-year-old nurse participating in the protests. The femicide rate roughly doubled between 2011 and 2019, according to a group that monitors murders of women, which also said that so far in 2021, 51 women have been murdered and another 26 have died under suspicious circumstances.

Turkey does not keep official statistics on femicide. At the weekend, a video showing a woman being punched and kicked in the head by her ex-husband on the street in northern Turkey sparked outrage on social media. The suspect was then detained, media reports said, while the woman was admitted to hospital.

Speaking at a congress of his AK Party's women's wing, President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would establish a commission in parliament to address issues regarding violence against women. "We hear that there are those who call on girls to leave their father's homes as soon as possible. Turkey will somehow solve the problem of violence against women, the real threat is this mentality taking root," he said.

The protester around Taksim chanted "Femicide is political" and "The life is ours, the choice is ours, the streets are ours, you can keep your family." "We are oppressed under the male power every day. Women's murderers are rewarded by not being punished," said Sumeyye Kose, a 21-year-old student.

"We are here against increasing violence, against systematic LGBTI-phobia, against femicide. We will win," she said. (Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar forces trap protesters as UN and U.S. urge restraint

Myanmar security forces cornered hundreds of young protesters overnight in a district of Yangon and threatened to hunt for them door to door as the United States and United Nations appealed for them to be allowed to leave.Thousands of peopl...

US presents warring Afghan sides with draft peace agreement

Frustrated by a stalled peace process and escalating violence, the U.S. has presented an eight-page draft peace agreement to Afghanistans warring sides for review.The U.S. told the parties to come to Turkey in the coming weeks ready to move...

BSCEM-APVP members clash over ‘anti-Army’ posters, slogans during Women's Day prog

The Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch BSCEM on Monday alleged that ABVP workers attacked its members during an event to mark the International Womens Day where labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur was to speak.The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Paris...

Lebanon army chief berates politicians after president calls to clear protests

Lebanons president told the army and security forces on Monday to clear roadblocks after a week of protests over a collapsing economy and paralysed government, but the army chief warned that troops should not get sucked into the political d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021