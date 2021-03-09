Brazil prosecutor general to appeal annulling of Lula convictions, spokesperson says

Brazil's prosecutor general's office will appeal a Supreme Court justice's decision cancelling the convictions of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a spokesperson for Prosecutor General Augusto Aras said on Monday.

The move to annul the convictions of Lula, who is President Jair Bolsonaro's main political rival, could allow the popular leftist to run in next year's presidential election.

