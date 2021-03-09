Left Menu

Assam trade union leader Roopesh Gowala BJP nominee from Doomdooma

The BJP on Monday announced that trade union leader Roopesh Gowala who joined the party recently will contest the Doomdooma seat in the assembly polls in Assam.

Gowala is a former secretary of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, affiliated to a trade union wing of the Congress, and Doomdooma constituency in Upper Assam has a sizeable population of the tea tribe community.

Polling will be held in Doomdooma in the first phase on March 27. The Congress has renominated its sitting MLA Durga Bhumij who had won the 2016 polls by a slim margin of 782 votes from there.

BJP state unit president Ranjeet Dass had announced earlier that Gowala will be the party's candidate from Doomdooma and his name was formally announced on Monday.

Elections to the 126-member state assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April one and April six.

