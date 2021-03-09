Left Menu

Brazil judge annuls Lula's convictions, opens door to 2022 run

Lula governed Latin America's most populous country and largest economy between 2003 and 2011, overseeing a commodities boom that turbocharged economic growth. In 2018, he was convicted of taking bribes from engineering firms in return for public contracts and spent a year and a half behind bars, until the Supreme Court ruled he and others could appeal their cases without serving time.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 02:00 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 02:00 IST
Brazil judge annuls Lula's convictions, opens door to 2022 run

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge on Monday annulled the criminal convictions against former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a move that could allow the popular politician to run in next year's presidential election. The decision roiled financial markets and scrambled forecasts for the 2022 race, with many investors betting it would polarize voters between President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right populist, and Lula, his greatest opponent on the left.

In a surprise decision, Justice Edson Fachin said that a court in the southern city of Curitiba did not have the authority to try Lula on corruption charges and that he must be retried in federal courts in the capital Brasilia. The office of Brazil's prosecutor general said it will appeal the decision, which will also be reviewed by the full Supreme Court.

Brazil's real sank around 1.5% to a fresh four-month low after the news and the Bovespa stock index fell 3%. The real closed at 5.7779 per dollar, its weakest since May last year. Financial analysts said the prospect of Lula candidacy would likely drive Bolsonaro to abandon economic reforms he ran on in 2018 and further embrace populist measures to shore up support.

"With Lula eligible, the chance of this current government going totally towards populism increases even more," said Alfredo Menezes, managing partner at Armor Capital. Lula governed Latin America's most populous country and largest economy between 2003 and 2011, overseeing a commodities boom that turbocharged economic growth.

In 2018, he was convicted of taking bribes from engineering firms in return for public contracts and spent a year and a half behind bars, until the Supreme Court ruled he and others could appeal their cases without serving time. Lula has maintained his innocence and said the case against him was politically motivated. His conviction had prevented him from running for another presidential term.

The charismatic former union leader is a polarizing figure but still beloved by much of Brazil’s working class for bringing millions out of poverty through generous social welfare programs. Lula is the only one of 10 potential 2022 candidates who outperformed Bolsonaro in a survey by polling company Ipec, published in newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo last week.

It found that 50% of the 2,002 people it interviewed "would certainly" or "could" vote for Lula, compared with 38% for Bolsonaro. Some 44% of respondents said they would never vote for Lula, while 56% would never vote for Bolsonaro, the poll found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct

In a first step toward reversing a contentious Trump administration policy, President Joe Biden on Monday ordered his administration to review federal rules guiding colleges in their handling of campus sexual assaults.In an executive order,...

US STOCKS-Dow advances as stimulus bill nears finish line

The Dow climbed on Monday, led by stocks poised to benefit the most from an economic rebound as the 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill awaited a final Congressional vote this week, and heavyweight tech-related stocks swung between gains and ...

FOREX-Dollar at 3-1/2-month high on firmer yields, U.S. growth

Graphic World FX rates httpstmsnrt.rs2RBWI5E Updates currency prices, adds analyst commentBy John McCrank NEW YORK, March 8 Reuters - The U.S. dollar hit a 3-12-month high against a basket of currencies on Monday on expectations of strong...

Polish women mark Women's Day protesting abortion ban

Womens rights activists in Poland marked International Womens Day on Monday caught between reasons to celebrate and a heavy sense that they are facing a long battle ahead.This years Womens Day, which was marked with protests, comes after a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021