Biden grants temporary protected status to Venezuelans in U.S. -officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 03:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 02:52 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Biden administration is granting temporary protected status to Venezuelan migrants living in the United States and is also working to coordinate international pressure against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to hold free and fair elections, senior U.S. officials said on Monday.

The decision, which could aid an estimated 320,000 people, fulfills a promise that President Joe Biden made during the 2020 election campaign to give shelter to Venezuelans who left their homeland amid economic collapse, humanitarian crisis and political turmoil under Maduro.

