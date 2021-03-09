Left Menu

Released Senegal opposition leader calls for more protests

Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko called on Monday for more protests against President Macky Sall after being indicted and released on bail over a rape charge that has sparked violent unrest across the country.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 03:03 IST
Released Senegal opposition leader calls for more protests

Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko called on Monday for more protests against President Macky Sall after being indicted and released on bail over a rape charge that has sparked violent unrest across the country. Sonko's release was cheered by participants in the protests that have buffeted one of West Africa's most stable democracies in the past week, leaving at least eight dead in clashes with police, according to rights group Amnesty International.

After being freed, Sonko asked supporters to continue demonstrations, but emphasised they should be peaceful. "We are not asking the people to go and unseat Macky Sall," he said at a news conference.

"But let's be clear, the revolution is marching its way to 2024," he said in reference to the next presidential election. Earlier hundreds gathered outside the courthouse waving flags and chanting "Free Sonko" before beginning to march as army tanks patrolled downtown streets.

It was unclear how his release would affect plans for three days of nationwide protests from Monday. The unrest is the worst the country has seen in years as youth also vent frustrations about unemployment, inequality and corruption. In his first public comments since the start of the turmoil, Sall said he understood why young people had taken to the streets.

"Because you don't have a job, because you aspire to a better future," he said in a televised speech, pledging to provide extra funding to support employment and entrepreneurship. He promised to shorten a nightly pandemic-linked curfew that has proved particularly unpopular, stifling the informal economy on which millions depend.

"I will use all the powers conferred on me by my office to support a return to calm," he said. Political pressure has risen against Sall, whose tenure has been plagued by accusations that he unjustly torpedoes political challengers and worries that he may seek to extend his rule beyond his allotted two-term limit.

Sonko, who finished third in the 2019 presidential election, was arrested last Wednesday after an employee of a beauty salon accused him of raping her. He denies the accusation and says it is an attempt by Sall to kneecap a rival. The government denies this.

Many are suspicious of the accusations against Sonko because two other prominent rivals of Sall were previously targeted by criminal charges that prevented them from running for president in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House will take up Senate's $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill by Wednesday -Pelosi

The U.S. House of Representatives will take up by Wednesday the Senate version of the sweeping 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package backed by President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday. Closing in on final approval of one o...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits correction, Dow advances as stimulus bill nears finish line

Technology-related shares sold off on Monday in a big downturn that pushed the Nasdaq into a correction and offset stocks that rose on hopes the 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill will spur the U.S. economic recovery. The Dow hit a record in...

Soccer-Manager McInnes leaves Aberdeen after eight years

Derek McInnes, the longest serving manager in the Scottish Premiership, has left Aberdeen after eight years in charge, the club announced on Monday. Aberdeen are fourth in the league but have won only one of their last nine games and have s...

Mexican president defends record on women's issues

Mexicos President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador tried to focus attention Monday on the high number of women in his Cabinet, and not on the fact he has refused to break with a governorship candidate accused of rape. Hundreds of women marched in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021