Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Kamala Harris to make U.N. debut as U.S. vice president at gender equality meeting

Kamala Harris is due to make her United Nations debut as U.S. vice president next week when she addresses an annual United Nations meeting on the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women. Harris will speak at the virtual 65th Commission on the Status of Women on March 16, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Monday, adding Washington would also join a U.N. "Group of Friends for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls." Biden grants temporary protected status to Venezuelans in U.S. who fled country's turmoil

The Biden administration is granting temporary protected status to Venezuelan migrants living in the United States and is also working to coordinate international pressure against President Nicolas Maduro to hold free and fair elections, senior U.S. officials said on Monday. The decision, which could aid an estimated 320,000 people, fulfills a promise that President Joe Biden made during the 2020 election campaign to give shelter to Venezuelans who left their homeland amid economic collapse, humanitarian crisis and political turmoil under Maduro. U.S. 'alarmed' by frequency of attacks on Saudi after Houthis target oil heartland

The United States on Monday expressed alarm at "genuine security threats" to Saudi Arabia from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis and elsewhere in the region after attacks on the heart of the Saudi oil industry, and it would look at improving support for Saudi defences. Earlier in the day, the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh said Washington was committed to defending Saudi following Sunday's volley of drones and missiles, including one aimed at a Saudi facility vital to oil exports. China says hopes U.S. will remove 'unreasonable' curbs on cooperation

China urged the United States on Sunday to remove "unreasonable" curbs on cooperation as soon as possible and work together on issues like climate change, while accusing Washington of bringing chaos in the name of spreading democracy. Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden singled out a "growing rivalry with China" as a key challenge facing the United States, with his top diplomat describing the country as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century.

Canada set to mourn COVID-19 victims, salute health workers on March 11 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would commemorate the country's more than 22,000 COVID-19 victims on Thursday and pay tribute to those fighting the virus. The government declared a "National Day of Observance" on March 11 inviting Canadians "to join together in honoring the memory of those we have lost, and the people they left behind," Trudeau said in a statement on Monday.

Lebanese army fires at Israeli drone flying over Meiss Ej Jabal post: Al-Manar TV The Lebanese army fired at an Israeli drone flying over an army post in Meiss Ej Jabal, Lebanese Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV said late on Monday. Israeli forces fired flares at the border with Lebanon, near Meiss Ej Jabal, but no injuries were confirmed, according to witnesses.

Myanmar forces trap protesters as UN and U.S. urge restraint Myanmar security forces cornered hundreds of young protesters overnight in a district of Yangon and threatened to hunt for them door to door as the United States and United Nations appealed for them to be allowed to leave. Thousands of people defied a night time curfew to take to the streets of Myanmar's main city in support of the youths in the Sanchaung district, where they had been holding the latest daily protest against the Feb. 1 coup.

Saudi king approves support for Islamic pilgrimage operators after COVID-19: SPA Saudi Arabia's King Salman approved a range of initiatives aimed at assisting firms and individuals operating in support of Islamic pilgrimages, Saudi state news agency SPA said late on Monday. The initiatives are aimed at mitigating the financial and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic across the sector that provides support for the haj and umrah pilgrimages, SPA said.

U.S. proposes interim government could run Afghanistan until new polls A U.S.-drafted peace plan for Afghanistan, reviewed by Reuters on Monday, calls for the current government to be replaced with an interim administration until a new constitution is agreed and elections held, while a joint commission monitors a ceasefire. The warring parties have long harbored deep objections to key ideas in the proposal, however.

Prince Harry, Meghan interview brings bumper U.S. TV audience Some 17.1 million Americans watched Oprah Winfrey's bombshell television interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, broadcaster CBS said on Monday. CBS said Sunday's two-hour interview, in which Harry and Meghan accused the royal family of racism and of failing to protect them from negative media coverage, drew the biggest audience for any entertainment special since the Oscars telecast in February 2020, which was watched by 23.6 million viewers.

