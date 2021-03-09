Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi gives suspension of business notice in RS to discuss fuel price rise

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the rising prices of fuel across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:07 IST
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the rising prices of fuel across the country. In the notice, the Shiv Sena MP requested to discuss the "issue of constantly skyrocketing fuel prices as the same are touching all-time high levels. One of the core reasons behind the current price rise is largely on account of the steep increase in the central taxes on petrol and diesel."

She further mentioned that the steep price rise comes at a time when the common people of the country are already suffering financially as a consequence of the ongoing pandemic. Earlier on Monday, the Congress, Shiv Sena and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the continuous rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices in the country.

As of Monday, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while that of diesel stands at Rs 81. 47, according to the Indian Oil Corporation. Both Houses of the Parliament will commence their sitting from 11 am on Tuesday and will function as per usual timings existing before the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

