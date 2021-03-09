Left Menu

Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan's MNM finalises seat-sharing deal, to contest 154 seats

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) has finalised the seat-sharing arrangement with its alliance partners for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls and they will be contesting on 154 out of 234 assembly seats.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:23 IST
MNM party chief Kamal Hassan (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) has finalised the seat-sharing arrangement with its alliance partners for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls and they will be contesting on 154 out of 234 assembly seats. On the remaining 80 seats, its two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by R. Sarathkumar and T.R. Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) -- will contest on 40 seats each.

However, Hassan has not released the seat-sharing arrangement officially. The MNM had secured around four per cent votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, with its share going as high as 10 per cent in the urban areas. Dr R Mahendran, MNM vice-president and its candidate from Coimbatore, had secured 1.45 lakh votes or 11.6 per cent of the total vote share the constituency.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

