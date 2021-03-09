Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:44 IST
LS speaker adjourns House till noon after Oppn members disrupt proceedings over fuel price rise

The Lok Sabha was adjourned until noon on Tuesday after Opposition members disrupted the House proceedings over the issue of rising fuel prices.

During the Question Hour, Opposition members, mainly from the Congress, entered the Well and started raising slogans. They demanded a rollback of the fuel price hikes.

Speaker Om Birla then adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

