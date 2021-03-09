LS speaker adjourns House till noon after Oppn members disrupt proceedings over fuel price rise

The Lok Sabha was adjourned until noon on Tuesday after Opposition members disrupted the House proceedings over the issue of rising fuel prices.

During the Question Hour, Opposition members, mainly from the Congress, entered the Well and started raising slogans. They demanded a rollback of the fuel price hikes.

Speaker Om Birla then adjourned the House till 12 noon.

