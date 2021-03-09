Left Menu

LS adjourned till 2 pm; protests over fuel price hikes disrupt proceedings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:39 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Tuesday till 2 pm amid protests by Opposition members over the rising fuel prices.

When the House reconvened at 12 noon, various papers and reports were laid while the protests continued.

Several Congress members were in the Well, demanding a rollback of the fuel price hikes. DMK members were seen standing at their seats while Trinamool Congress (TMC) members did not protest.

As the protests continued, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had adjourned the House till 12 noon following protests over the rising fuel prices.

During the Question Hour, Opposition members, mainly from the Congress, entered the Well and started raising slogans.

