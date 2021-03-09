Left Menu

Maha MLCs claim discrepancy in COVID-19 tests, seek probe

Two Maharashtra legislators on Tuesday claimed there were variations in the results of COVID-19 tests conducted by different labs and sought a probe into it.Speaking in the state Legislative Council, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar said two days back, his swab sample test conducted by a private laboratory in Pune came out positive for coronavirus.I informed my party leaders and went back to Pune to get isolated.

09-03-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two Maharashtra legislators on Tuesday claimed there were variations in the results of COVID-19 tests conducted by different labs and sought a probe into it.

Speaking in the state Legislative Council, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar said two days back, his swab sample test conducted by a private laboratory in Pune came out positive for coronavirus.

''I informed my party leaders and went back to Pune to get isolated. As a precautionary measure, I gave my another swab sample on Monday to a different lab and also underwent other tests. I was surprised when the test report came out negative for coronavirus,'' he said.

This should be thoroughly probed as two private laboratories in the same city have come out with ''contradictory'' reports, he said.

''It is a serious health issue,'' the legislator said.

At this, NCP legislator Shashikant Shinde claimed BJP MLC Prashant Paricharak also had a similar experience.

''I have his COVID-19 test reports. His first report was positive, but another report came out negative for the coronavirus,'' Shinde claimed.

He demanded that the Council's Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe issue directives in the matter.

Shiv Sena MLC Diwakar Raote demanded a statement from the state Home and Public Health departments over the alleged fake positive COVID-19 reports being issued by some laboratories in Amravati, Washim and Akola districts.

These districts last month witnessed a sudden spike in daily COVID-19 cases, following which strict curbs were imposed there.

Responding to the issue, Minister of State for Home Satej Patil said they will inform to the health department.

''A statement will be made in Council on Wednesday regarding the claims of MLCs and alleged fake positive cases found in Akola division,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

