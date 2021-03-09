Left Menu

'I have a certain level', Jyotiraditya Scindia's response to Rahul Gandhi's backbencher remarks

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday reacting to Rahul Gandhi's backbencher remarks said that he did not wish to comment as he has maintained a certain level in the past one year and has always stood above that level.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:45 IST
'I have a certain level', Jyotiraditya Scindia's response to Rahul Gandhi's backbencher remarks
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday reacting to Rahul Gandhi's backbencher remarks said that he did not wish to comment as he has maintained a certain level in the past one year and has always stood above that level.

"I don't wish to comment as I have maintained a certain level in the past one year and has always stood above that level." Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters in the parliament. While speaking to ANI Scindia said it would have been a different situation, had Rahul Gandhi been concerned the same way as he is now when he was in Congress.

"I wish Rahul Gandhi was as concerned when I was in the congress party as he is when I am not in the congress party that is all I want to say on Rahul Gandhi remarks," he said. Rahul Gandhi, while interacting with youth congress national office-bearers in Delhi yesterday, said, "Scindia could have become a chief minister with Congress, but has become backbencher in BJP."

Last year in March Scindia tendered his resignation and mentioned 'Time to move on', after having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-South Korea bids to host World Cup qualifying group - report

South Korea has launched a bid to host the remaining matches in the teams qualifying group for next years World Cup, Yonhap news agency reported. Matches across Asia in the second round of qualifying for the finals in Qatar have been affect...

Ashwin wins ICC's February Player of the Month award for stellar show against England

Indias premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on Tuesday named the ICC mens Player of the Month February for his stellar show against England in a four-match Test series at home which his side won to qualify for the World Test Champion...

PM Modi inaugurates 'Maitri Setu' between India and B'desh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh, a bridge built over the Feni river, with Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina asserting that political boundaries should not become physical barr...

Rajya Sabha adjourned over opposition demand to discuss fuel price hike

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid a continued uproar by the opposition, led by the Congress, over a demand for a discussion on the rising fuel prices.The House could not transact any substantial business as it first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021