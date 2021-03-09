Ramesh Jarkiholi denies allegations, claims sex tape is 'fake'

Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Tuesday denied allegations that he had sexually exploited a woman in return for a government job, saying that the scandal was a conspiracy against him. While addressing a press conference in the state capital here, Jarkholi further claimed that he knew about the purported sex tape four months ago and that it was "fake".

"It is a conspiracy against me. I knew about the CD four months back. I was aware of it 24 hours before its release. It is a fake CD and the plan was hatched by two-three people. I'm not going to reveal anything else. I won't leave them alone until they go to jail," the former BJP minister said. He further demanded a law to protect politicians from such allegations.

"There should be a law to protect politicians from such blackmail and conspiracies. I support the demand of the six ministers who went to court seeking an injunction, I don't blame HD Kumaraswamy and his family. HD Revanna and HD Kumaraswamy spoke to me right after the CD release," he added. A case was registered on March 2 against Jarkiholi for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after a purported sex tape surfaced showing him in a compromising position with a woman.

A complainant Dinesh Kallahall had told reporters, "I have lodged a complaint with the police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi. The victim woman was offered a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Upon reaching the pre-decided location, the woman was sexually assaulted and now is being threatened by the former minister and his people." Following the allegations, Jarakiholi resigned on March 3.

Six ministers in the BS Yediyurappa government had last Friday moved a Bengaluru court seeking a stay against media outlets from publishing or broadcasting anything defamatory against them. (ANI)

