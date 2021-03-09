LS adjourned for the day over record high fuel prices

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid protests by opposition members over the rising fuel prices.

When the House reconvened at 2 pm, several opposition members demanded a rollback of the fuel price hikes. As the protests continued, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day.

During the Question Hour, opposition members, mainly from the Congress, trooped to the Well and started raising slogans.

