LS adjourned for the day over record high fuel prices

LS adjourned for the day over record high fuel pricesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:37 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid protests by opposition members over the rising fuel prices.
When the House reconvened at 2 pm, several opposition members demanded a rollback of the fuel price hikes. As the protests continued, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day.
During the Question Hour, opposition members, mainly from the Congress, trooped to the Well and started raising slogans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
