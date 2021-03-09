Left Menu

LS adjourned for the day over record high fuel prices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:37 IST
LS adjourned for the day over record high fuel prices
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid protests by opposition members over the rising fuel prices.

When the House reconvened at 2 pm, several opposition members demanded a rollback of the fuel price hikes. As the protests continued, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day.

During the Question Hour, opposition members, mainly from the Congress, trooped to the Well and started raising slogans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google makes it free for hotels/travel cos to appear in hotel booking links

Google is making it free for hotels and travel companies around the world to appear in hotel booking links, the company announced on Tuesday.Up until now, hotel booking links were offered via Hotel Ads that display real-time pricing and ava...

Maitri Setu to give impetus to economic opportunity in Bangladesh: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh today through a video conference. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura. The Governor and...

Leading Indian and Global Investors adopt WinPE's Charter for gender diversity

New Delhi India, March 9 ANINewsVoir WinPEs founding members have signed a Charter for Gender Diversity, outlining the fundamental principles that will guide their collective action on increasing gender diversity within the private equity a...

Leading Indian and Global Investors Adopt WinPE's Charter for Gender Diversity

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir WinPEs founding members have signed a Charter for Gender Diversity, outlining the fundamental principles that will guide their collective action on increasing gender diversity within the private equity and v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021