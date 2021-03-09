Left Menu

Cong urges Amit Shah to reveal details of 'mysterious death' in gold smuggling case

But, now Vijayan, a murder case accused, is now raising it, Surendran said. On Vijayans description of Shah as an embodiment of communalism, the BJP leader said the Left cadres were not even allowing the party to field a Hindu candidate in Ponnani in the Muslim-dominated Malappuram district. Surendran was referring to a protest rally taken out by the local CPIM workers in Ponnai against the party leaderships reported decision to field CITU national secretary P Nandakumar in the constituency. The protesters wanted party district secretariat member, T M Siddique as a candidate.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:40 IST
Cong urges Amit Shah to reveal details of 'mysterious death' in gold smuggling case

The opposition Congress in Kerala on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reveal the details of the alleged mysterious death in connection with the gold smuggling case and claimed that the CPI(M)-BJP nexus was the reason for him to hide the truth.

KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran said Shah should have the guts to disclose the details if any such death had occurred under mysterious circumstances as otherwise, it would amount to hoodwinking the people of the state.

Covering up the details known to Shah exposes the saffron party's ''secret ties'' with the Marxist party, he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala said the war of words between Shah and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the incident was just a ''drama'' and urged the latter to tell if such death had indeed taken place.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy was of the view that it was not mutual questions by the leaders of the two parties which people wanted, but answers.

The Congress leaders made the scathing attack against the BJP and the CPI(M) while holding a joint press meet in New Delhi.

While addressing a mass rally of party workers at Shangumugham here on Sunday, Shah had mentioned a ''mysterious death related to the gold smuggling case''.

Slamming the Kerala CM, he also asked Vijayan to answer certain queries posed by him related to the matter.

In a tit-for-tat, Vijayan on Monday described Shah as an ''embodiment of communalism'' and said it was the BJP leader who was jailed for the crimes of alleged ''kidnapping and fake encounters''.

''Both the BJP and CPI(M) are trying to create a smokescreen among people. The speeches of Shah and Vijayan were part of a pre-planned script. Both the parties are aiming for a Congress-must Kerala,'' Ramachandran said.

The leaders also wanted to know why Vijayan was not being questioned by the investigating agencies over the mysterious death if Shah had information about the case.

''It clearly shows the secret undercurrent between the BJP and CPI(M). The union home minister is responsible if the probe into the gold smuggling case stops midway,'' they added.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran dismissed as ''baseless'' the allegations made by Vijayan against Shah.

Vijayan had referred to the deaths of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife Kausar Bi, and her brother Tulsiram Prajapathi to hit back at Shah.

He had also mentioned the death of CBI court judge B H Loya, who was hearing those cases.

''Court had discharged Shah in those cases. But, now Vijayan, a murder case accused, is raising it,'' Surendran said.

On Vijayan's description of Shah as an ''embodiment of communalism'', the BJP leader said the Left cadres were not even allowing the party to field a Hindu candidate in Ponnani in the Muslim-dominated Malappuram district.

Surendran was referring to a protest rally taken out by the local CPI(M) workers in Ponnai against the party leadership's reported decision to field CITU national secretary P Nandakumar in the constituency.

The protesters wanted party district secretariat member, T M Siddique as a candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Current rate of COVID-19 vaccination satisfactory: MoS Choubey

The current rate of coronavirus vaccination in the country is satisfactory and is being further increased by expanding the number of COVID-19 Vaccination Centres CVCs in both government and private health facilities, Minister of State for H...

Google makes it free for hotels/travel cos to appear in hotel booking links

Google is making it free for hotels and travel companies around the world to appear in hotel booking links, the company announced on Tuesday.Up until now, hotel booking links were offered via Hotel Ads that display real-time pricing and ava...

Maitri Setu to give impetus to economic opportunity in Bangladesh: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh today through a video conference. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura. The Governor and...

Leading Indian and Global Investors adopt WinPE's Charter for gender diversity

New Delhi India, March 9 ANINewsVoir WinPEs founding members have signed a Charter for Gender Diversity, outlining the fundamental principles that will guide their collective action on increasing gender diversity within the private equity a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021