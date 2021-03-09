BJP may replace U'khand CM

BJP may replace U'khand CMPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:43 IST
With the BJP mulling a change of leadership in Uttarakhand, state minister Dhan Singh Rawat has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat as the chief minister.
Ajay Bhatt and Anil Baluni, two senior leaders from the state who are members of Parliament, are being seen as two other strong probables for the top post.
Sources said the party may also bring in a deputy chief minister, who will be from the Kumaon region.
Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to be the deputy chief minister, they added.
The central BJP leadership recently sent two observers, party vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushayant Kumar Gautam, to Uttarakhand to get feedback from the party's core group in the state amid reports of discontent against the chief minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Union Home Secy Ajay Bhalla to hold review meeting
Uttarakhand glacier burst: NDRF team reaches 171 metres inside Tapovan tunnel
Union home secy reviews status of artificial lake formed in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Hazare Trophy: Jay Bista stars in Uttarakhand's second win in Plate group
136 missing people whose body not found to be 'presumed dead': Uttarakhand Official