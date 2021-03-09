Left Menu

Rajya Sabha adjourned over opposition demand to discuss fuel price hike

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:50 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned over opposition demand to discuss fuel price hike

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid a continued uproar by the opposition, led by the Congress, over a demand for a discussion on the rising fuel prices.

The House could not transact any substantial business as it first witnessed an adjournment at around 11.20 till noon and another one till 2 pm.

When the Upper House of Parliament reassembled again at 2 pm, the opposition continued to demand a discussion on the rising fuel prices even as Deputy Chairman Harivansh appealed to the protesting members, including those in the Well, to return to their seats.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a debate on the issue.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad insisted on taking up the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill 2021, which seeks to replace an ordinance in this regard, saying its passage is essential. It has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

Senior Congress MP Anand Sharma said according to the tradition in the House, no government bill is taken up when the opposition is demanding a discussion over an important issue.

''Opposition has a right to take up the issue,'' he said as several opposition members kept raising slogans demanding a discussion on the rising fuel prices.

Amid the uproar, the deputy chairman adjourned the House for the day.

Harivansh said since the chairman has already disallowed the notice, it cannot be reopened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Current rate of COVID-19 vaccination satisfactory: MoS Choubey

The current rate of coronavirus vaccination in the country is satisfactory and is being further increased by expanding the number of COVID-19 Vaccination Centres CVCs in both government and private health facilities, Minister of State for H...

Google makes it free for hotels/travel cos to appear in hotel booking links

Google is making it free for hotels and travel companies around the world to appear in hotel booking links, the company announced on Tuesday.Up until now, hotel booking links were offered via Hotel Ads that display real-time pricing and ava...

Maitri Setu to give impetus to economic opportunity in Bangladesh: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh today through a video conference. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura. The Governor and...

Leading Indian and Global Investors adopt WinPE's Charter for gender diversity

New Delhi India, March 9 ANINewsVoir WinPEs founding members have signed a Charter for Gender Diversity, outlining the fundamental principles that will guide their collective action on increasing gender diversity within the private equity a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021