Rajya Sabha adjourned over opposition demand to discuss fuel price hike

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid a continued uproar by the opposition, led by the Congress, over a demand for a discussion on the rising fuel prices.

The House could not transact any substantial business as it first witnessed an adjournment at around 11.20 till noon and another one till 2 pm.

When the Upper House of Parliament reassembled again at 2 pm, the opposition continued to demand a discussion on the rising fuel prices even as Deputy Chairman Harivansh appealed to the protesting members, including those in the Well, to return to their seats.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a debate on the issue.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad insisted on taking up the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill 2021, which seeks to replace an ordinance in this regard, saying its passage is essential. It has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

Senior Congress MP Anand Sharma said according to the tradition in the House, no government bill is taken up when the opposition is demanding a discussion over an important issue.

''Opposition has a right to take up the issue,'' he said as several opposition members kept raising slogans demanding a discussion on the rising fuel prices.

Amid the uproar, the deputy chairman adjourned the House for the day.

Harivansh said since the chairman has already disallowed the notice, it cannot be reopened.

