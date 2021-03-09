Left Menu

Assam CM Sonowal files nomination for assembly polls

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:58 IST
Assam CM Sonowal files nomination for assembly polls

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday filed his nomination from Majuli as the BJP candidate for the second consecutive term for the assembly polls.

The chief minister filed his papers on the last day of submitting nominations before Majuli Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi.

Before filing his nomination papers, he addressed a huge rally where NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, AGP president Atul Bora, BJP's state unit president Ranjeet Dass and state party in-charge Baijyanta Panda were present.

He sought the blessings of the people to return him and the party to power so that they continue to ''serve the state and ensure further development initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi''.

Sonowal said that during the last five years, the state has witnessed unprecedented development.

''In the last assembly elections we came to you promising 'poriborton' (change) and to protect 'Jati-Mati- Bheti' (identity, land and the base), which we have fulfilled with dedication and we appeal for your continued love and trust in us so that we can continue with this journey,'' he said.

The chief minister visited temples and various religious places before joining a procession to the public meeting, which was marked by the cultural traditions of Majuli, the world's largest river island.

Sonowal was clad in a dhoti, pat-silk kurta with a jacket representing the sizeable Mising tribe of the constituency along with 'gamosas' of the different communities living on the island, and was also seen sporting a Nepali cap for a while during the procession.

His main contender in the seat will be former Congress minister Rajib Lochan Pegu, who represented Majuli for three consecutive terms since 2001 but lost to Sonowal in 2016 by 18,923 votes.

Majuli goes to the polls in the first phase on March 27.

Elections to the 126-member assembly are being held in three phases with the second and third phases on April 1 and April 6, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Current rate of COVID-19 vaccination satisfactory: MoS Choubey

The current rate of coronavirus vaccination in the country is satisfactory and is being further increased by expanding the number of COVID-19 Vaccination Centres CVCs in both government and private health facilities, Minister of State for H...

Google makes it free for hotels/travel cos to appear in hotel booking links

Google is making it free for hotels and travel companies around the world to appear in hotel booking links, the company announced on Tuesday.Up until now, hotel booking links were offered via Hotel Ads that display real-time pricing and ava...

Maitri Setu to give impetus to economic opportunity in Bangladesh: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh today through a video conference. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura. The Governor and...

Leading Indian and Global Investors adopt WinPE's Charter for gender diversity

New Delhi India, March 9 ANINewsVoir WinPEs founding members have signed a Charter for Gender Diversity, outlining the fundamental principles that will guide their collective action on increasing gender diversity within the private equity a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021