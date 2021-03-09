Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:15 IST
Political storm over Kolkata fire incident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A day after a devastating blaze claimed nine lives at the New Koilaghat building of Eastern Railway here, a political storm has broken out ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, with the BJP blaming the TMC government for poor disaster management and the ruling dispensation rubbishing the allegation.

BJP West Bengal co-in-charge Amit Malviya in a tweet said the state should equip local bodies with fire fighting equipment and put in place appropriate protocols.

Quipping ''Pishi has failed Bengal,'' Malviya tweeted, ''WB needs a proactive disaster management policy, equip local bodies with fire fighting equipment and put in appropriate protocols.

''It also needs a transparent and efficient fire fighting policy, with a mechanism to certify buildings for fire preparedness.'' ''Pishi'' is the Bengali word used for paternal aunt and the BJP refers to Mamata Banerjee as ''Pishi' as she is the aunt of TMC MP and party heavyweight Abhishek Banerjee.

Countering the allegation, state Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said, ''From installing hydraulic ladder to largely containing the blaze, our men did everything possible. It is the Railways which could not provide us with a map of the interiors of the 12th floor.'' Bose regretted that the saffron party is politicizing the tragedy for ''cheap electoral gains''.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited the site on Monday night and alleged that senior railway officials were not present.

''The building belongs to the Railways. But I have come to know that no one from the Railways reached the spot till now. Our fire department asked for the building map from them to enter the premises but there was no cooperation from them,'' she had said.

The chief minister, however, said that she did not want to indulge in politics with a mishap.

Nine persons, including four firefighters, three railway personnel, and an assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata Police, died in the blaze, police said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has set up a high-level committee to ascertain the cause of the fire at the sprawling building situated on Strand Road in the central business district of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

